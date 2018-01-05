BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — One of three white men convicted in the 1998 East Texas dragging death of a black man is arguing in an appeal that the killing was a “backwoods drug deal gone bad” and not racially motivated.
The Beaumont Enterprise reports that attorneys for John William King appeared Thursday before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
King was sentenced to death in 1999 for James Byrd Jr.’s slaying in Jasper.
Attorney A. Richard Ellis says King’s trial lawyers didn’t present evidence that would have proven his innocence.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
The Texas attorney general’s office called King’s claims “meritless.”
The court didn’t immediately rule.
Lawrence Brewer, King’s co-defendant, was executed in 2011. Shawn Berry, who drove the truck to which Byrd was attached, is serving a life sentence.
___
Information from: The Beaumont Enterprise, http://beaumontenterprise.com