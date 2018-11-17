NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Yale University graduate is suing the Ivy League school on allegations she was wrongly removed from campus after she sought counseling for depression as school officials worried about more negative publicity following two student suicides.

The Yale Daily News reports the lawsuit was filed Nov. 5 in federal court in New Jersey by a woman known only in court documents as “Z.P.”

A Yale spokeswoman says university officials do not comment on pending litigation.

The woman says Yale violated her constitutional rights by placing her on mandatory medical leave after she sought counseling in November 2016, the same month as the two suicides. She alleges she was unlawfully held for involuntary treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital and hospital staff illegally gave her medical information to Yale officials.

She was reinstated in the fall of 2017 and graduated this year.