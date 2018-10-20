PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland cremation worker who says she was sexually harassed and fired after reporting she sustained a back injury when a heavy corpse fell on her has filed a lawsuit seeking $900,000.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the sex discrimination and workers compensation discrimination lawsuit was filed Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court against Portland Cremation Center.
Court documents say the woman and a co-worker in August were carrying a heavy corpse up a narrow flight of stairs when the corpse fell and pinned the woman against a wall.
The lawsuit says she reported the injury and was fired the next day.
The lawsuit also says the woman’s supervisors created a sexually hostile workplace that included grabbing her breasts.
An attorney for Portland Cremation Center says the company denies any wrongdoing.
