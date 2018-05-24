AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges a former secretary was illegally fired by a Republican judge on Texas’ highest criminal court who disagreed with her political Facebook posts.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Olga Zuniga filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Kevin Yeary, her former boss. The lawsuit alleges that Yeary fired Zuniga for her Facebook posts disparaging President Donald Trump and other Republican politicians.

Zuniga is also suing the Austin-based appeals court. The lawsuit alleges that Yeary and the court ended Zuniga’s career for exercising free-speech rights.

Yeary’s office said he was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

Zuniga’s attorney says she filed the lawsuit after receiving no response to a letter seeking to privately resolve the dispute with the court.

___

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com