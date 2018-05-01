PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer for three children who were abused or mistreated in a foster home has filed a $100 million civil rights lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit filed Friday in federal court in Eugene alleges the agency failed to protect them from unfit foster parents.

The lawsuit claims state child welfare workers deliberately overlooked information that a Keizer couple lacked the mental and financial ability to serve as foster parents, ignored the unsanitary and unsafe conditions in their home.

The suit also alleges the state then repeatedly failed to respond to signs of child abuse and maltreatment of the kids placed with the couple.

It seeks at least $100 million in damages.

State Department of Human Services spokeswoman Christine Stone said Monday that the agency can’t comment on the litigation.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com