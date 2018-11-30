ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Democratic Party says election officials in some counties waited too long to send out absentee ballots for the upcoming runoff election and is asking a judge to extend the deadline for accepting them.

Results of the general election were certified Nov. 17, but a federal lawsuit filed Thursday by the Democratic Party says at least 65 counties didn’t send out absentee ballots for the Dec. 4 runoff until this week.

Generally absentee ballots must be received by Election Day to be counted. The lawsuit asks a judge to order that absentee ballots postmarked by Dec. 4 and received by Dec. 7 be counted. It also asks that the secretary of state be prohibited from certifying the election results until she has confirmed that those ballots have been counted.