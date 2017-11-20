BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Another lawsuit settlement has been reached over a 2015 balcony collapse in Berkeley that killed six college students and injured seven other people.

A lawyer for victims and families of the dead announced Monday that a partial settlement was reached with the property managers and owners of the Library Gardens apartment complex. Details weren’t disclosed.

Another settlement was reached in May with companies that designed and built the building.

The students, mostly from Ireland, were at a birthday party in June 2015 when the balcony collapsed, sending them 50 feet (15.24 meters) to the street below.

Lawsuits said previous tenants reported seeing mushrooms on the balcony, indicating the wooden support beams had rotted from water damage but management didn’t close off the structure.