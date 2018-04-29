CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia has approved a $1.75 million settlement of a lawsuit filed in a teenager’s drowning at a municipal swimming pool.
Media outlets report Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy approved the settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit Friday.
Fourteen-year-old Madison Brady of Gypsy was found at the bottom of the Shinnston City Pool in June 2015. She died the next day at a hospital. Her family’s lawsuit alleged the pool’s lifeguards did not have adequate training.
The city of Shinnston admitted no liability as part of the settlement.
