CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia has approved a $1.75 million settlement of a lawsuit filed in a teenager’s drowning at a municipal swimming pool.

Media outlets report Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy approved the settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit Friday.

Fourteen-year-old Madison Brady of Gypsy was found at the bottom of the Shinnston City Pool in June 2015. She died the next day at a hospital. Her family’s lawsuit alleged the pool’s lifeguards did not have adequate training.

The city of Shinnston admitted no liability as part of the settlement.