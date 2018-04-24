FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge is weighing whether to force a Virginia university’s philanthropic arm to disclose details of its relationship with the conservative Koch Foundation.

The foundation has given tens of millions of dollars over the years to George Mason University, more than any school in the country.

A student-led group, Transparent GMU, has been seeking details of the school’s donor agreements with the foundation. Some students are concerned the Koch money comes with strings attached.

The relationship between the Koch Foundation and GMU has faced increased scrutiny since the university named its law school for conservative jurist Antonin Scalia in 2016, in conjunction with a Koch Foundation donation.

The trial began Tuesday in Fairfax. It centers on whether the George Mason University Foundation is a subject to the state’s freedom-of-information laws.