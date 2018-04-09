MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and an attorney for nearly 170 lead-poisoned children allege the paint industry is trying to shift blame to contaminated water.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that lawyer Peter Earle’s lawsuit against lead pigment manufacturers alleges they’re attempting to create a controversy over contaminated water in order to avoid liability for lead paint they sold.

City health officials say lead paint is the primary source of lead-poisoning in Milwaukee children. Lead poisoning can cause brain and nervous system damage, as well as learning and behavior problems.

An expert being used by the paint industry says lead-based paint is no longer the primary source of exposure. He cited information from a former city health commissioner but didn’t use data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

