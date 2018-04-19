ATLANTA (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit says several guards at a southeast Georgia prison brutally beat two handcuffed inmates.
The Southern Center for Human Rights filed the lawsuit Thursday against six current and former prison guards. It was filed on behalf of inmates Shawn Andrews and Seth Rouzan.
The lawsuit says the guards beat the two inmates on Aug. 11 at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville.
The suit says officers removed Andrews from a prayer service and beat him so badly that a metal plate had to be inserted in his skull. It says Rouzan was taken from a psychiatric appointment and suffered injuries including multiple facial fractures.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- School shut after Confederate flag-bearing truck gatherings
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath said in an email that the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation.