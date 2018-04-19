ATLANTA (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit says several guards at a southeast Georgia prison brutally beat two handcuffed inmates.

The Southern Center for Human Rights filed the lawsuit Thursday against six current and former prison guards. It was filed on behalf of inmates Shawn Andrews and Seth Rouzan.

The lawsuit says the guards beat the two inmates on Aug. 11 at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville.

The suit says officers removed Andrews from a prayer service and beat him so badly that a metal plate had to be inserted in his skull. It says Rouzan was taken from a psychiatric appointment and suffered injuries including multiple facial fractures.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath said in an email that the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation.