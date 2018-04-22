MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — What’s a crony? The definition of that word is playing a role in lawsuit filed against the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports lawyers for Karon Mitchell have responded to the chamber’s request to strike the words “crony” and “crony companies” from a lawsuit filed in early April.
The lawsuit accuses the chamber of paying more than $30 million in tax money to “crony companies” started by former or current employees over the last three years without competitive bidding.
The lawsuit says the money came from the tourism development fee and accommodations tax.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
Chamber lawyers said the use of the word “crony” is “impertinent, improper and scandalous.”
Mitchell’s lawyers responded, saying the dictionary definition is “a close friend, especially of long standing.”
___
Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/