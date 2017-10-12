COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit in Ohio alleges police mishandled the arrest of a man on drugs who later died in a hospital.
The complaint filed Thursday by Jaron Thomas’ estate says Columbus police were improperly trained and supervised in handling individuals suffering mental health crises. The lawsuit says Thomas was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The complaint says police punched, body-slammed and kneed the 36-year-old Thomas on Jan. 14, causing him to lose consciousness.
The lawsuit alleges actions by police led to Thomas’ death nine days later. The filing says Thomas had called 911 because of hallucinations and an adverse reaction to cocaine.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
The lawsuit seeks at least $2 million in damages and would require updated training for officers dealing with mentally ill individuals.
City officials declined to comment.