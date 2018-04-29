HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging the Green Party’s qualification for the 2018 ballot is scheduled to continue Monday before District Judge Kathy Seeley in Helena.

The Montana Democratic Party questions the validity and legality of some petition signatures that led the Montana secretary of state to certify the party’s appearance on the ballot.

Attorneys for the Democrats presented testimony last Tuesday indicating Skye Robert Burns swore he gathered a group of 63 approved signatures in Lewis and Clark County. But two signors testified a woman was holding the clipboard when they signed.

Democrats also argued other signatures did not match voter registration cards.

Montana Green Party coordinator Danielle Breck tells KGVO-AM that some of the 180 people whose signatures have been questioned are scheduled to testify Monday that they signed the petition.

