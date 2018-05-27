NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A local Idaho man has joined eight others across the country in suing Papa Murphy’s and other top food chains for allegedly contracting E. coli after visiting one of pizza chain’s locations.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that William Whitt is part of a federal lawsuit claiming he contracted E. coli days after eating a salad from a Papa Murphy’s in Nampa in March.

Whitt is represented by the Food Safety Law Firm in Seattle, which has filed suits against Papa Murphy’s in California, a Red Lobster Arizona, Texas Roadhouse in Georgia, a Freshway in Pennsylvania and Panera Bread in New Jersey.

Whitt’s complaint says he developed a hernia and suffered damage to his stomach lining as a result of the E. coli.

Papa Murphy’s in a statement said they sympathize with individuals who were impacted by the experience and that customer health and safety is a top priority.

___

Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com