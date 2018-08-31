PARIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Tel Aviv is laying bare the details of how Israeli spyware is allegedly being used in the Middle East and Mexico.
It’s the latest sign of how cyberespionage is increasingly permeating everything from Latin American health campaigns to intrastate conflicts in the Arab world.
The suit is being brought by five Mexican journalists and activists who allege they were spied on using software designed by Israel’s NSO Group.
The case draws on leaked emails obtained by senior Qatari journalist Abdullah Al-Athbah and also includes details of NSO’s alleged activities in the Gulf. Al-Athbah declined to say who his source was.
A parallel lawsuit has been filed in Cyprus.
The NSO group did not return messages. The New York Times first reported on the lawsuits earlier Friday.
The NSO lawsuit: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4806664-NSO-Lawsuit-in-Hebrew.html