NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump for blocking some critics from following him on Twitter say his tweets are “an instrument of governance.”

The lawyers asked a judge in papers filed in Manhattan federal court late Friday to rule in their favor.

They did so after government lawyers argued in papers three weeks ago that a court should conclude Trump can choose not to hear some voices in an online account he began when he was a private citizen.

Trump’s 8-year-old @realdonaldtrump account has over 40 million followers.

The First Amendment lawsuit was filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the president.

