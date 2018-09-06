PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is suing a sword-fighting instructor and the organizations that offered the class after his attorney says he was stabbed in the eye and brain, causing life-altering injuries.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 35-year-old Jeremiah DuPrau has filed a $9 million lawsuit against instructor Jason Brown, Swordguild Portland and the Elks’ Milwaukie Portland Lodge No. 142.

His attorney John Coletti says the instructor used DuPrau to demonstrate a move before the class at the lodge in March 2017, jutting the sword into DuPrau’s eye. He says Brown didn’t warn DuPrau to put on his protective headgear.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Brown for comment. Attorneys for both organizations declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Coletti says his client is now is legally blind.

