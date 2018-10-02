MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer last year has been put on hold while a criminal case against the officer proceeds.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung ruled Tuesday that the $50 million civil rights lawsuit filed by the father of Justine Ruszczyk Damond will be delayed until the state’s case against Mohamed Noor is resolved through a dismissal, an acquittal or a sentencing.
Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the July 15, 2017 shooting. Prosecutors say he shot Damond after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.
He is scheduled to go to trial in April .
