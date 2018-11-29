BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an Idaho rancher who was killed by deputies was settled for $2.6 million.
The Idaho Statesman reports 62-year-old Council rancher Jack Yantis was shot by two Adams County sheriff’s deputies in Nov. 2015 following a dispute that occurred after one of his bulls was hit by a car.
Deputies claimed Yantis held his rifle in a threatening manner and refused commands to put it down. He was shot 12 times.
The lawsuit claimed Yantis did not pose a threat and that deputies didn’t ask him to lower the rifle or make any other commands.
A judge dismissed the federal lawsuit last week after the settlement was reached between the rancher’s family, Adams County, its sheriff and the two deputies.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com