BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an Idaho rancher who was killed by deputies was settled for $2.6 million.

The Idaho Statesman reports 62-year-old Council rancher Jack Yantis was shot by two Adams County sheriff’s deputies in Nov. 2015 following a dispute that occurred after one of his bulls was hit by a car.

Deputies claimed Yantis held his rifle in a threatening manner and refused commands to put it down. He was shot 12 times.

The lawsuit claimed Yantis did not pose a threat and that deputies didn’t ask him to lower the rifle or make any other commands.

A judge dismissed the federal lawsuit last week after the settlement was reached between the rancher’s family, Adams County, its sheriff and the two deputies.

