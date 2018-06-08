DALLAS (AP) — A family that lost several relatives during a mass shooting at a Texas church says the federal government was negligent by failing to report the gunman’s criminal information to a national database.
The Holcombe family filed a federal lawsuit this week in San Antonio. The lawsuit notes the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, was criminally convicted while in the Air Force but that the military failed to enter the information into a database used to conduct background checks of gun buyers.
The lawsuit says the error allowed Kelley to buy the assault-style rifle he used during the November shooting in Sutherland Springs that killed more than two dozen people. The Holcombe family suffered about a third of those deaths.
The family’s attorney says the “entire tragedy could have been avoided.”
An Air Force spokeswoman declined comment.