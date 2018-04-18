Share story

By
The Associated Press

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — A lawsuit can proceed against a beefy sheriff’s officer who tackled a smaller Lenawee County man, breaking his pelvis and ribs, while investigating a crime — at the wrong house.

A federal appeals court says a jury could “reasonably conclude” that Sgt. Jacob Pifer used excessive force against Ralph Pelton in 2015.

Pifer and another officer were investigating a report of domestic violence involving a gun.

Pelton pulled his arm away from Pifer while confronting the officers on his front porch. That’s when the 320-pound sergeant tackled Pelton and broke his bones. Pelton wasn’t armed.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

It turned out that the officers were at the wrong address. They said they were relying on information from an informant in an emergency.

The Associated Press