JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two former jailers are suing an ex-sheriff in Mississippi, saying he had them arrested and falsely charged to deflect attention from himself after three jail escapes.

The Clarion Ledger reports Reginald Butler and Jacobs Johnson are seeking at least $1 million against former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis.

Butler and Johnson were charged with misdemeanors in May 2015, weeks after three inmates escaped the jail in downtown Jackson.

Charges against Butler and Johnson were dismissed at the request of the deputy who filed them. The lawsuit says the deputy told the prosecutor that Lewis had instructed her to blame Butler. It also says the deputy brought charges against Johnson because she feared retaliation from Lewis.

Hinds County Supervisors’ Attorney Pieter Teeuwissen said Friday he wouldn’t comment on a pending lawsuit.

