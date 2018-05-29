SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Opponents of a plan to make it easier for Utah politicians to bypass state party conventions are suing the state’s lieutenant governor and calling for him to be blocked from overseeing the ballot initiative process.

The Keep My Voice campaign filed suit Friday calling Spencer Cox biased against them and accusing him of refusing to do his duty.

They want to prevent changes to the current system, which allows politicians to reach the party primary through conventions or by gathering voter signatures. They say the system prevents well-funded candidates from running away with elections.

Supporters of the changes say they want to take power out of the hands of party officials.

Preliminary state figures show the plan to reform the system has enough voter support to reach the November ballot.

A spokesperson for Cox’s office declined to comment.