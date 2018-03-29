EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The estate of an Oregon high school student who killed himself says in a federal lawsuit the teen used a gun that belonged to his father — a parole and probation officer.

The suit filed Wednesday seeks nonspecific damages from the father, the father’s supervisor and Lane County.

The suit says the father had been suspended in 2004 from carrying a firearm while on duty, and it blames the county for later reauthorizing him to carry. It asserts the father was negligent for leaving a loaded gun on a desk at home.

William Han Manstrom-Greening was 18 when he died on Valentine’s Day in 2017. The suit says the student who attended Marist High in Eugene had been diagnosed with depression in 2014 and his serious relationship with a girlfriend ended the month before his death.

Attorneys for Lane County did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.