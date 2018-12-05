PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland area couple who say their Labrador retriever died after a Walmart pharmacy gave them the wrong medicine has filed a $10,000 lawsuit.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Elise and Nick Carter say the pharmacy made an error that cost them and their three children their family dog, Bailey.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told the newspaper that because the suit was just filed, the company hasn’t had an opportunity yet to investigate what happened.

The suit says Bailey’s veterinarian diagnosed the 10-year-old with diabetes Nov. 29, 2016, and the Carters went to the Wood Village Walmart Supercenter pharmacy to have a Novalin N insulin prescription filled.

The suit claims a pharmacy employee pointed the Carters instead to an over-the counter insulin called Novalin R and sold that to them.

They didn’t figure out the mistake until it was too late to save Bailey, the suit says.

