PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A long-running lawsuit that’s held up construction of the Live! Hotel & Casino in Philadelphia has apparently been dropped by rival SugarHouse Casino.
A Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board spokesman said Wednesday the agency considers the matter over and the casino cleared for construction. It anticipates that the owners of Live! will pay the $50M fee for the slot machine license around Nov. 15.
A gambling expansion bill signed Monday by Gov. Tom Wolf repeals a 2004 provision limiting ownership of casinos, a key element of SugarHouse lawsuit. Another provision punishes casino entities with active lawsuits.
Live! won a four-way competition for a casino license in 2014. It’ll be owned and operated by the Cordish Cos. of Baltimore and Greenwood Racing Inc., which owns Parx Casino and is controlled by London-based businessman Watche Manoukian.
