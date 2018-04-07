MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit against U.S. Senate appointee Cindy Hyde-Smith has been permanently dismissed.

The Daily Leader reports Circuit Judge David Strong dismissed the case with prejudice April 3. That means the lawsuit can be appealed to a higher judge, but can’t be refiled.

Hyde-Smith was headed toward a Dec. 4 court case in a suit brought by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. that claimed one of her horses caused an accident on a state highway March 27, 2015. The suit alleged negligence and was seeking to recover $3,928 paid to Connie Ricketts, of Vicksburg, who struck the horse while traveling on Interstate 55.

Hyde-Smith denied all allegations and sought dismissal.

Hyde-Smith will be sworn in Monday to the U.S. Senate, replacing retired Sen. Thad Cochran.

Information from: The Daily Leader, http://www.dailyleader.com