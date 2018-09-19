PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lawyers say they intend to sue on behalf of a man who was hit in the head by a flash-bang grenade allegedly fired by police in Portland as the officers moved on people protesting an Aug. 4 rally by extreme-right demonstrators.

Juan Chavez of the Oregon Justice Resource Center wrote city officials on Tuesday, saying Aaron Cantu, who survived the impact of the projectile thanks to his bicycle helmet, intends to file a civil claim for monetary damages and injunctive relief against the City of Portland.

Chavez said police have been rough almost exclusively on left-wing protesters. The lawsuit is intended to get justice for Cantu and require police to overhaul their practices.

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw previously said she wants to determine if force used was within policy guidelines.