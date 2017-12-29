WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A former worker at a Pennsylvania hospital is suing over claims that nude photos were taken of her while she was on the operating table.
Sheila Harosky is suing Washington Hospital, its chief executive and the doctor performing her surgery. She alleges invasion of privacy and medical malpractice, among other claims.
In a statement issued Thursday, the hospital claims Harosky participated in the circumstances leading to the lawsuit when she put fake intestines on her body before the surgery as a practical joke.
While she says she did play a joke on her doctor, Harosky says she didn’t give permission for the photos to be taken.
The hospital says it has since fired the nurse who took the photos and took the doctor off of surgeries.