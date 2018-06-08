PHOENIX (AP) — A new lawsuit says a former state lawmaker expelled for a pattern of sexual harassment shouldn’t be allowed to run for office again because he doesn’t live in the district.

Republican Don Shooter was expelled from the House of Representatives in February. He filed to run for state Senate in the same district that covers parts of Yuma to areas west of Phoenix.

Brent Backus is one of three other Republicans seeking the seat. His lawsuit filed Friday says Shooter actually lives in a part of Phoenix not covered by the district.

Shooter was the first state lawmaker kicked out of office since the #MeToo movement began. Multiple women accused him of inappropriate behavior. He has said he never sought to touch anyone or have a sexual relationship with them.