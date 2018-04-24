BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A scrap metal processor in Alabama is suing the Birmingham City Council, saying it denied the company a license to operate for political reasons.

The council denied the license on March 20, citing health risks to the community. AL.com reports Councilor John Hilliard said then that he believes in economic development but not at the cost of residents’ livelihood. The lawsuit filed by Jordan Industrial Services seeks to compel council members to issue the license.

Though the city downgraded the zoning of some heavy industrial property last year to light industrial and residential, Jordan is seeking to operate a facility zoned for heavy industrial use. The lawsuit says Jordan has made an “enormous” investment in the facility and has met license requirements. No hearing has been set yet.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews