LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed challenging the residency of a Democrat who is seeking a state House of Representatives seat in south-central Arkansas.
Democrat Morgan Wiles is challenging Republican Rep. Richard Womack of Arkadelphia for the House District 18 seat, which covers parts of Clark, Dallas, Garland and Hot Spring counties. A lawsuit filed by Sarah Jo Reynolds, the executive director of the state Republican Party, claims that Wiles has not lived in the district for at least one year prior to the election.
Wiles tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he has provided copies of his lease and utility bills for his residence in Mountain Pine. But the lawsuit claims Wiles’ voter registration listed an address in Hot Springs, which is not part of the district.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com