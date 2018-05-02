RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A new lawsuit is taking aim at the service fees four Indiana counties charge people when they file lawsuits.

The suit filed on behalf of five companies, one trust and four individuals names the clerks of Hamilton, Johnson, Marion and Wayne counties.

The Palladium-Item reports Indiana law allows county clerks to collect a $10 fee when a new case is filed. If the person filing the suit wants the legal paperwork served by the county sheriff or by certified mail, it’s a $28 fee.

The lawsuit contends the $28 charge is supposed to replace, and not be in addition to, the $10 fee. The suit contends that “tens of thousands of individuals” could have been charged the excess amount.

The plaintiffs want the money returned to those affected, with interest.

