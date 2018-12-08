PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland lawyer whose home and business were seriously damaged when a fire started at a homeless camp has filed a $541,000 lawsuit against the city.

Raylynna Peterson’s lawsuit filed Wednesday says the city forced campers to move in 2016 from a hillside near Interstate 5 and that many relocated to a city-owned lot next to her home.

Peterson’s suit claims the city failed to enforce its building, zoning and fire-safety codes as 40 to 60 campers erected makeshift structures with wooden pallets, propane stoves and left rubbish strewn about.

Peterson’s suit also lists as defendants nonprofit organizations that the suit claims organized and developed the homeless camp including Boots on the Ground PDX, Houseless Community Builders and Anawim Bethel Christian Fellowship.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports none of the nonprofits could immediately be reached for comment. The city attorney’s office declined comment.

