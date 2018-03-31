WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by an Illinois woman injured in a 2016 crash with a Wichita police officer says the officer is to blame for the crash.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Breanna Parsons’ lawsuit says Officer Samuel Floyd didn’t yield to oncoming traffic when he turned to follow a truck at an intersection on Dec. 4, 2016. The lawsuit says Floyd didn’t turn his emergency lights on until he had already made the turn in front of traffic, when Parsons’ car was less than a car length away from Floyd’s patrol car.

The amended petition filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County accuses Floyd of being “willful, wanton, reckless and negligent.” She is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

The Wichita city and police officials declined to comment to the newspaper.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com