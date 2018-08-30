PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the family of a premature baby treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia alleges she died after being one of 23 infants infected during a virus outbreak in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit in 2016.

Philly.com reported Thursday that 23 infants contracted infections after eye exams at the unit. The report says the hospital blamed the outbreak on medical staff failing to wear gloves and clean equipment properly.

The lawsuit alleges the baby, Melanie Sanders, died from the infection. In their response to the lawsuit, hospital lawyers said the survival of babies born prematurely is uncertain for numerous reasons.

A hospital spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Thursday that safety measures enacted after the outbreak are being used at hospitals around the country.