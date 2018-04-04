SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A lawsuit filed by five women that claims the city of Provo failed to take action to protect them from alleged sexual harassment and assault by the city’s former police chief will be heard in federal court.

The Deseret News reports that attorneys for the city filed a notice Tuesday to move case out of state court.

The lawsuit claims the city and mayor failed to prevent misconduct or discipline former Chief John King after allegations of harassment emerged in 2015 and 2016.

King resigned from the police department in March 2017. He has not previously commented on the allegations.

The plaintiffs are seeking an undefined amount in excess of $600,000 in damages as well as measures to prevent sexual misconduct from occurring in city government.

