LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police say a man was shot during a traffic stop by at least one police officer after the stop escalated into a confrontation.
Police Capt. Anthony Brixius says the person who was shot Tuesday evening was hospitalized in stable condition.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the officer began struggling with the driver of a vehicle he had stopped near a busy Lawrence intersection.
Brixius says a second officer arrived but he could not confirm how many officers fired their weapons.
Few other details were released, including whether the person who was shot was the vehicle’s driver.
