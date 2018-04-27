SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts man charged with killing a father of four in a gang-related shooting in Lawrence four years ago has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
The Eagle-Tribune reports that jurors found 25-year-old Jeremiah Torres guilty of the 2014 murder of Mark Trussell on Thursday at Salem Superior Court.
Prosecutors say the 35-year-old Trussell, shot in the back of the head, was not targeted.
Prosecutors were seeking a conviction for first-degree murder — which carries a penalty of life in prison with no parole.
Trussell’s family said they were not disappointed jurors selected second- over first-degree murder.
Torres’ defense lawyer said he was disappointed with the verdict. Torres was the third person tried in the killing and the second convicted.
Information from: Eagle Tribune (North Andover, Mass.), http://www.eagletribune.com