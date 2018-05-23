LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A school bus monitor for the Lawrence school district was suspended and ticketed for battery after allegedly using pepper spray on a student.
Lawrence police officer Drew Fennelly says the incident happened Friday afternoon on a bus that serves the Juvenile Detention Center.
The attendant, a 46-year-old woman, told police she used pepper spray to subdue a 17-year-old female who lunged at her in a threatening manner. However, Fennelly says security footage from the bus didn’t show the student threatening the monitor.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the 17-year-old and a 14-year-old girl were checked after the incident but were not taken to the hospital.
The bus monitor has been suspended pending the outcome of the municipal court case and a bus company review of the incident.
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com