LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A school bus monitor for the Lawrence school district was suspended and ticketed for battery after allegedly using pepper spray on a student.

Lawrence police officer Drew Fennelly says the incident happened Friday afternoon on a bus that serves the Juvenile Detention Center.

The attendant, a 46-year-old woman, told police she used pepper spray to subdue a 17-year-old female who lunged at her in a threatening manner. However, Fennelly says security footage from the bus didn’t show the student threatening the monitor.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the 17-year-old and a 14-year-old girl were checked after the incident but were not taken to the hospital.

The bus monitor has been suspended pending the outcome of the municipal court case and a bus company review of the incident.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com