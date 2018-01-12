LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers want to be better alerted after short notice that a city was authorized to release nitrogen-contaminated water into the Kansas River.

Republican Sen. Rob Olson of Olathe said Thursday that he wants Lawrence’s contaminated water releases to not become normal operating practice. He also said there should be better notification along the river for such releases.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized the city to release up to 30 million gallons (113 million liters) of nitrogen-contaminated water from November to April to help clean up a former nitrogen fertilizer plant. People raised concerns after a downstream water district was notified only after the releases began.

The city and the department defended the limited notification, saying the river would dilute the nitrogen-contaminated water to safe levels.

