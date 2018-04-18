AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are working overtime as the House GOP resists efforts to give the Legislature five extra days to work on tax code reform, bonds and Medicaid expansion.

Lawmakers worked into early Thursday though their official last day was Wednesday.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said early Thursday that lawmakers would get one extra day after all because legislators worked past midnight of their last day without objection. Some House Republicans questioned her statement.

Democrats and Senate Republicans reached some agreement on a spending deal including new staffers to handle Medicaid expansion set for July. But two House GOP members called Medicaid expansion a “poison pill” and demanded minimum wage reform before funding pay increases for personal care aides.

Lawmakers must also handle vetoes at some point.