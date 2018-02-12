SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prospects for expanding wakeboarding restrictions on a popular section of Oregon’s Willamette river appeared to be receding.

The proposal would have expanded rules restricting the sport on a particularly popular section of the Willamette River, including a stretch known locally as “the zone,” and added penalties. But before a packed public hearing on the proposal, the measure’s sponsor, Rep. Richard Vial, submitted an amendment Monday that removed the language proposing the toughened restrictions. A study group would be created instead.

Reached after the hearing, the Republican Vial said that after talking to residents he had decided a study group seemed more appropriate. Vial also cited difficulties enforcing current restrictions.

