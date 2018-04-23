SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Members of the Illinois House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees are urging Gov. Bruce Rauner to deliver a plan by Friday for remedying a Legionnaires’ disease crisis at the Quincy veterans home.

The letter dated Monday was signed by Democratic chairmen of the committees, Sen. Thomas Cullerton and Rep. Linda Chapa Lavia. Also signing were Sen. Sam McCann and Rep. David McSweeney, both Republicans.

Legionnaires’ disease has contributed to the deaths of 13 Quincy residents since 2015. The problem persists with bacteria-tainted water vapor which is inhaled.

A preliminary administration report says new structures at Quincy could cost $278 million.

Rauner adviser Michael Hoffman promised a final report by May 1. He agreed last week to aim for Friday. Lawmakers want to act before their May 31 adjournment.