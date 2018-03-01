BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers have criticized the German government for not informing them about a cyberattack, likely committed by a Russian-backed hacking group, that was able to infiltrate the government’s secure computer networks last year.

Anke Domscheit-Berg from The Left party said Thursday on German television that it’s “scandalous” she and other lawmakers had to find out about the attack through the media.

Domscheit-Berg is a member of the parliament’s digital committee, which will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to demand answers from the government about the attack.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources Wednesday saying the Russian group APT28 hacked into Germany’s foreign and defense ministries and managed to steal data.

The interior ministry said the attack was noticed in December and may have lasted a year, but “was brought under control.”