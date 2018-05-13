PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Lawmakers from New Hampshire are asking the federal Inspector General to launch an investigation into the financial operations of the group charged with cleaning up a federal Superfund site.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that the lawmakers’ recent letter references $5.25 million in federal funding for the cleanup of the Coakley landfill site in Greenland and North Hampton. Lawmakers say it appears some of such funding went to settle a lawsuit against a group remediating the landfill.

A spokesman told the newspaper that executive committee members feel the group operated in a legal manner. The group is made up of municipalities, generators and transporters who used the landfill.

Portsmouth’s city manager has previously said the federal funding was meant to reimburse the federal government for a treatment system.