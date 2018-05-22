PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require driving schools to teach students what to do when they get pulled over by police.

Democratic Rep. Joseph McNamara introduced the bill, which the House passed Tuesday.

The measure also requires instruction courses to include information about the drivers’ rights during a traffic stop. That includes a ban on racial profiling and a requirement that police explain the reason for the stop. The law also prohibits searching a vehicle without probable cause or reasonable suspicion.

It will now go to the Senate.

McNamara says traffic stops can be stressful and knowing proper protocol would make the interactions less difficult. He says he also wants to empower drivers to know their rights.