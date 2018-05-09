HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters will be asked in November whether public hearings should be held before tracts of state land are transferred or sold.

The House of Representatives voted 118-32 on Wednesday to put a question on the November ballot asking whether the state’s constitution should be amended to include such a requirement. The bill previously cleared the Senate. It doesn’t require the governor’s signature.

Eric Hammerling, executive director of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, says the “overwhelming support” in the General Assembly for protecting state-owned public lands from being “sold, swapped or given away without appropriate public input is great news.”

Proponents have been working for several years on the legislation, concerned that the state has been asked to transfer hundreds of acres of state parks, forests and wildlife areas.